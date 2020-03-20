Police officers are currently conducting checks on 3.787 people who are ordered into self-quarantine, over a 1.000 of whom are in the capital Skopje, said Interior Minister Nake Culev.

Against 39 of them charges were drawn for leaving the home in violation of the order. These are mostly people who were in Italy and other at-risk countries before returning to Macedonia.

Culev said that the police also conducted inspections in 462 locales. A few of them were violating the order to ban seated customers and the owners are being charged.