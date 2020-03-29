Daylight saving time introduced overnight Macedonia 29.03.2020 / 10:08 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Macedonia introduced daylight saving time overnight. Although most of the country is under a curfew due to the coronavirus epidemic, the clocks are turned one hour forward, to make more use of the longer days. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin timedaylightsaving Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Obesity and sudden deterioration caused the death of the 31 year old coronavirus patient Strumica and Gevgelija register their first coronavirus cases, total number reaches 259 The worst is yet to come, Filipce warns Ohrid hospital director removed after a coronavirus patient died untreated Mickoski accuses Zaev’s right hand man Raskovski of corruption over the coronavirus evacuation Police detains over 100 citizens for violating the curfew Two patients, aged 31 and 91, die from the coronavirus VMRO: SDSM actions are the height of irresponsibility .
