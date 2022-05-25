Greece is working hard to ensure peace, security and stability in the region. I believe that the only way to achieve these goals is a clear and full support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans. We deeply believe that negotiations with Macedonia and Albania should be opened immediately, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Wednesday in Skopje.

Dendias stressed that they clearly support Macedonia’s European perspective and that his visit to Skopje is to show that they are “together with us on the road to Europe.”