During the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the talks are expected to focus on the full, consistent and well-intentioned implementation of the Prespa Agreement, on the further strengthening of bilateral relations in all areas, including economy, trade and energy, as well as on Macedonia’s European perspective. Additionally, the talks are expected to cover the developments in the Western Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, the Greek Foreign Ministry said ahead of Dendias’ visit.

According to the agenda, after the meeting with Osmani, statements for the media will follow in the afternoon.