The demands of Bulgaria must not become part of the negotiating framework, Kovacevski should not be silent and say whether he approved of giving away Delcev, this is what VMRO-DPMNE is asking in today’s press release.

Kovacevski is silent and does nothing for Macedonia. The Bulgarian demands for putting their ultimatums and blackmail in the negotiating framework that the country will have to fulfill upon joining the EU are Macedonia’s jam and an opportunity for Bulgaria to seek new and new concessions whenever it wants, and to justify it as an obligation to join the EU. VMRO-DPMNE will not support putting the Bulgarian demands in the negotiating framework if it is to be voted in the Parliament. Accepting such a framework is a capitulation for the state, says the party.

The party adds that Kovacevski should not be silent and say whether he approved of giving away Goce Delcev.