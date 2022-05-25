Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, locked the doors of the Parliament Hall tonight.

Locked MPs and chaos in the Parliament! The dictatorship of DUI / SDSM embodied in Talat shows the ugly face in Parliament!, informed VMRO-DPMNE MP, Mile Lefkov via Facebook.

He says that whenever they have to present their views on an agenda item, Xhaferi locks the door.

This happened several times today, which, as the MPs claim, is contrary to the Rules of Procedure. They say the lock-up is undemocratic, their free movement is restricted and they said that they will report to it the police.