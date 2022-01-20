Judge Osman Shabani, who presides over one of the politically motivated trials against former Minister Mile Janakieski, has reportedly threatened to drag Janakieski to the courthouse despite his injury.

Janakieski was only recently released from house arrest, after three years, and sought treatment for his injured knee. He submitted medical opinions to the court that he must rest for a period of time to avoid worsening his injury.

But Republika was informed that Shabani has privately threatened to send a police unit to bring Janakieski to the next court hearing. This corresponds to his previous favorable treatment toward the prosecution, which is typical of the numerous other politically driven trials initiated by the Zaev regime.

This trial is over a failed attempt to get an Israeli company to invest in a suburban development near Skopje, for which the company purchased, and then returned, publicly owned land.