One of the last surviving small parks in downtown Skopje is about to be destroyed by developers. Local residents of the “Nikola Kljusev” street report that the municipality of Centar approved a request from the Skolimeks company to build a 25 meters high building in the small park between the Ohridska Bank and the Ibis hotel. It’s the last portion of the once large green space in the center.

The office of Mayor Goran Gerasimovski insisted that the approval was given by his predecessor Sasa Bogdanovic. He announced a press conference on Monday to discuss this issue.