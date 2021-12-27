ire broke out in a Covid ward in the Skopje Pulmonology Clinic today – a patient who was receiving supplemental oxygen took off his mask and lit up a cigarette, which caused the oxygen to burst in flames.

The 33 year old man from Tetovo suffered light burns to the face and chest. Fortunately, the fire was put out quickly after the nursing staff disconnected the oxygen supply. The patient was alone in the room and has been reported to the police.

Macedonia suffered a major hospital disaster in September, when an improvised Covid hospital in Tetovo caught fire and burnt within minutes, resulting in horrific deaths of 14 patients and their family members.