Oliver Derkoski, head of the State Electoral Commission, warned the voters not to write or cross out anything on the ballot, because their votes will be considered invalid.
The SEC strongly condemned the posts of activists from one political party who called on people social networks to cross out the word “North” or add “Never North” on the ballot as a form of protest.
The only legitimate ballot is the one that has the number in front of the party list clearly circled, with no other comments. Anything else is a spoilt ballot and is inadmissible, Derkoski said.
