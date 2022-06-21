Documents on the negotiations between Bulgaria and Macedonia are not designated as confidential and are entered in the public records of the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, MIA reports from Sofia.

According to the MIA correspondent in Sofia, the statement of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry is a reaction to the call of the ruling party We continue with the change (PP) of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to the Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska “to remove the confidential designation from the documents related to the Republic of Macedonia”.

The call of the PP comes at a time when the debate in the Bulgarian Parliament on the initiative for a vote of confidence in the Government of Petkov, which the party There is such a people (ITN) from whose ranks Gencovska comes left.