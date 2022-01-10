The Covid-19 situation in Ohrid is becoming worrying, the numbers of new cases on a daily basis have returned as in March and April.
Fortunately, there are not many patients in need of hospital treatment, but the number of outpatient examinations is very high, even at 100 per day.
Currently, 14 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in the infectious disease ward. There are not many admissions, but the number of outpatient cases has increased, there are up to 100 examinations, the director of the Ohrid General Hospital, Dr. Goran Baleski told Super Radio and OhridPress.
