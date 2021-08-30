Dr. Niko Bekarovski from the Toxicology Clinic called on the candidates for mayors to use the money intended for election campaigns for rapid Covid-19 tests in schools.

Dear candidates for mayor of Skopje, dependent, ridiculously independent, green, kamikazes… Use the money for billboards, TV commercials, pens, lighters, for rapid Covid-19 tests in Skopje schools. Only in this way can you change my mind not to “make ajvar” on October 17, wrote Bekarovski on Facebook.