The Kosovo citizen Kushtrim Smajlaj, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti’s son in law for his daughter Uskana, is probably the most powerful man in the DUI leader’s Kichevo Klan, the investigative TV show Code reveals.

Unlike the Ahmeti’s nephews Drin and Besijan, the scarcely known son in law Smajlaj works with real money – he owns a construction company, and he co-owns a company from Kichevo (a city in Central-West Macedonia) whose annual turnover is over €100 million.

The Ahmeti’s son in law business shares an address in Skopje with Pucko Petrol, one of the largest petro-businessmen in the country and whose owner is DUI MP, Ismail Jaoski. At the same time, Smajlaj’s partner in the other company, Erdzhan Sulkoski, co-owns the company RKM with the businessman Ratko Kapushevski, a company which last year charged a fantastic €100 million from the Thermal Power Station Negotino for the delivered fuel oil.

Code also revealed that the company Soravia, owner of the namesake €30 million business center in the center of Skopje recently acquired by Ahmeti’s nephew Drin, makes huge profits each year, opposite of Drin Ahmeti’s claims that the company was indebted and he and his partners acquired it by buying its €20 million debt. Last year alone, Soravia made €1.5 profit after taxes and expenses.

As the Code reporters emphasize, this is just the tip of the iceberg called Ali Ahmeti Kichevo business clan, involving almost the entire Ali Ahmeti’s family.