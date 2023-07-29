A motorist’s was saved by an automatically dispatched voice message, after an accident that happened early this morning.

The driver lost control while driving between Veles and Stip, and was stuck in his vehicle after the crash. He was unable to make a call, but the smart phone did so automatically, and reached the 112 emergency number.

Emergency teams were able to pinpoint the location of the phone and rescue the driver, who was initially treated in Veles, and then at the Skopje clinics.