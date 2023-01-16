The European Parliament did not condemn the behavior of the MEP Angel Dzhambazki and the humiliation he expressed towards Macedonia and the Macedonians in Skopje.

The EP says that it is his personal matter and that it is in no way connected with the institution he represents.

This expression of his falls under the sole responsibility of the MP and it does not represent the position of the Parliament, the EP told “Republika”.

At the memorial service of Mara Buneva, Dzhambazki behaved obscenely and said in front of the people present that “Macedonians are Bulgarians”, Macedonia is Bulgarian”, “And one nation in two states.”

Besides the European Parliament, Dzhambazki’s behavior was not condemned even by Bujar Osmani’s ministry.