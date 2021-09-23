Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski, who is in charge of fight against corruption, sustainable development and human resources, and Minister of Information Society and Administration Jeton Shaqiri on Thursday presented the new e-system for filing e-complaints and reports in relation to public administration services.

Through it, citizens and legal entities will be able to file a report for any service in any institution as logged in users or anonymously with the possibility of registering the problem of the report, including the possibility of corruption. They will be able to do the same over the phone, for which a call center has been established and a telephone line has been opened as of today, Nikolovski.