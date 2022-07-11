Protests against the French proposal have been taking place for the eighth day under the slogan “Ultimatum, no, thank you”.

The protest started in front of the Government building, then proceeded to the Ministry of Justice and it ended in front of the Parliament.

With the message “No one has defeated the people”, the demonstrators told the government that they will be in front of the government building every day at 7 pm and will not allow Bulgarianization.

VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, who was not at the head of the protest procession today, called for massiveness in a video message this morning.

Protests are held every day with the exception of Saturday, when they were not held due to the Muslim holiday of Qurban Bayram, and on Friday, when dissatisfaction was expressed through blockades in Skopje and on the main roads Stip – Veles, Strumica – Radovis and Pletvar – Prilep.