Photo gallery: Protest against French proposal outside the Parliament building Macedonia 11.07.2022 / 21:49 With banners "Ultimatum, no thanks" and "We will win", the participants of the protest against the French proposal arrived in front of the Parliament building. Earlier, they passed throigh the Ministry of Justice where they called for "resignation". protest Comments are closed for this post.
