Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini is currently self-isolating due to contact with a person infected with COVID-19, he said via Facebook on Friday.

Although physical distance protocols were followed, I was potentially exposed to the virus. I got tested yesterday morning and in order not to risk the health and wellbeing of the others I stayed at home ever since. The test result came back negative, but in line with the recommendations of epidemiologists, I will remain in self-isolation in the coming days and work from home, he said.

