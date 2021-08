The O2 initiative environmentalist group is calling on local authorities in Ohrid to clean up the Bukovo dump site. The tourist resort city keeps getting covered with foul smelling smoke because of the sit, which smolders and is set on fire.

We’ve been waiting for years for this huge problem to be resolve. UNESCO demanded that Bukovo is cleaned up until the end of 2020, O2 said in a statement, sharing current pictures from the burning site.