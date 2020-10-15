Doctor Aleksandar Stojanov, who is a member of the Committee on infectious diseases, said that they are reviewing the possibility of proposing a new evening curfew, as well as recommending that a state of emergency is declared again. Macedonia is currently going through a major spike in coronavirus cases, with the months long high of about 250 new cases a day set to double in a matter of a week.

All options are on the table. We will propose these measures if the pace of increase in cases continues. It all depends on how the hospitals manage the influx of patients. All hospitals are being filled but there is still room, and we also have a field hospital ready, Stojanov said.

The Government banned parties in clubs and was about to ban larger family gatherings at home and to mandate wearing masks when alone in the street, but postponed this decision.