The State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate is currently receiving data from schools with teachers who tested positive for the coronavirus, and after the epidemiological survey it will be known how many students will go into isolation, the director of the State Health Inspectorate Irinka Sotirova Buhova said Wednesday at a joint press conference in the Government.

According to her, currently one teacher from the first to third grades and one of the higher grades tested positive for the virus.

Buhova informed that so far the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate has conducted 544 extraordinary inspections in primary and secondary schools throughout the country and that 54 decisions have been issued regarding insufficient sanitary and technical safety in them.