The nurses who resigned from the Infectious Disease Clinic, and who were expressly received by the concerned minister the next day, were expressly dismissed from the positions of the ward, ie the chief nurse after the meeting, wrote Dr. Nenad Lazarov from the Association of Residents and Young Doctors on Facebook.

The same doctor published on September 29 that the chief nurse at the Infectious Diseases Clinic and two other ward nurses had resigned in one act.

He then published documents from his colleagues complaining that their work was being disrespected, even though it was the most important link in the medical team.

The next day (September 30), the Minister of Health Venko Filipce had a meeting with the three nurses from the Infectious Diseases Clinic in his office.

He stressed that after the well-deserved vacation they took, they agreed to talk again and find a way to continue together in the fight against Covid-19 at the Infectious Diseases Clinic.