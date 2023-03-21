Early this morning, the prison police in the prison in Idrizovo carried out a major operation in order to suppress the possible escape attempts of the convicted persons. Construction machinery was also involved in the operation.

Unofficially, a dug tunnel with a length of about 60 meters was discovered during the operation. A few more meters were missing to reach the main partition wall of the prison. According to the initial unofficial information, the tunnel was well thought out and had supporting beams. The lighting was solved with a loose cable with lamps.

According to the information, the tunnel was dug at least 4 to 5 months ago.