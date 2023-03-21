Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski announced before the start of today’s press conference in the Government that the current government spokesperson Dusko Arsovski’s engagement ends today, at his request.
Kovacevski thanked Arsovski for his previous work as a spokesperson for the Government and wished him success in the next challenge in his professional career.
I believe that the media, with whom he communicated at the highest professional level during the past two and a half years, will also express his gratitude. Practically, he was also part of the process in which the Government as an institution was evaluated as the most transparent, that is, 100 percent transparency, Kovacevski said.
