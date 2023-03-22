Of 16 new jobs opened in the Toxicology Clinic in Skopje, 13 went to ethnic Albanians, informs the VMRO-DPMNE party.

In a statement, the party’s healthcare commission says that the clinic is led by a surgeon and not a specialist in toxicology, who was appointed through a deal reached with an Albanian party, and that the resources are being abused.

The planned thorough renovation of the clinic boiled down to painting five rooms and repairs to two sanitation points, for which 195,000 EUR were spent. In violation of the ethnic balancing principle, of the 16 new jobs, 13 went to ethnic Albanians, who work without signed contracts, and are paid based on an order from the Management Board of the clinic, the party said.