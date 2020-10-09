A side effect of the criticism that Bulgaria is facing in the European Parliament, sparked by protests at home over corruption and violations of the rule of law, is that the country is also urged to finally recognize Macedonian cultural and political organizations. Bulgaria has refused to allow such groups, made up of Bulgarian citizens who identify as ethnic Macedonians, citing its policy of non-recognition of minorities. In response Macedonia, which generally has a much greater level of respect for ethnic minority rights, has also in the past temporarily banned the official registration of a Bulgarian organization.

The issues were sent before the European Court of Human Rights which, naturally, found in favor of the organizations and ordered both Bulgaria and Macedonia to register them. The issue is now raised in the European Parliament, where left wing and green representatives fiercely criticized the Borisov Government over various violations of human rights and corruption.

The criticism, voiced by socialist Spanish MEP Juan Aguilar, outline politically motivated trials, corruption in the judiciary, suffocating media freedom and police violence over protesters, but also names minority rights as one of the issues. A critical resolution in the Parliament called on Bulgaria to implement nearly 80 verdicts of the European Court of Human Rights, including four from Macedonian organizations such as OMO Ilinden – Pirin. Bulgaria is also called to end all forms of hate speech and violence against the minorities.

The resolution caused outrage in the ruling GERB party, whose leader Borisov insisted that his 2017 treaty with Zoran Zaev includes a clause that Macedonia will not press minority rights in Bulgaria. Bulgaria, on the other hand, reserved the right to protect the rights of Bulgarian citizens in Macedonia. Macedonia has the same right, but the number of Macedonian citizens in Bulgaria is negligible compared to the number of Macedonians who sought Bulgarian passports for easier movement in the EU. Borisov raised the issue with Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani today, objecting to the fact that the issue of Macedonian minority rights in Bulgaria is being raised – although not by the Macedonian Government.

I’m greatly disturbed by the introduction of OMO Ilinden and the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria issue in a resolution, albeit a political resolution, of the European Parliament. That will not help at this precise moment when we are looking for a compromise of our historians and our political partners in Skopje. I don’t know where it came from, but it is a fact, Borisov said.

GERB member of the European Parliament Andrey Kovatchev was far more outspoken, accusing the left wing opposition in Bulgaria, which is holding mass protests in Sofia and other cities, of harming the interests of the country, including by having its allies in the European Parliament raise the Macedonian minority issue.

Bulgaria has announced it will not allow Macedonia to open its EU accession talks unless serious concessions on a number of historical and national identity issues are made.