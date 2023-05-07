The Embassy of the European Union in Macedonia poured cold water over the DUI – SDSM’s Government attempt to fast track laws demanded by the American Bechtel company. The Embassy pointed out that the laws are not part of the EU legislation and therefore they should not be adopted under the fast-track “EU flag” rule meant only for laws that bring Macedonia closer to the EU.

Previously, the EU also condemned the no-bid contract that was awarded to Bechtel, as a move that undermines transparency in the Macedonian Government. EU companies could not compete in the project whose initial value is estimated at 1.3 billion EUR, and the most serious consequence is that Macedonia will not be able to draw on EU funding for the highways.

We see that the EU slapped the Government in Macedonia, telling them that this is no way to build European values. The Government is engaged in a highly criminal project with Bechtel and want to abuse an enormous amount of funds, using the EU flag procedure in the process, said VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski.

Bechtel wants the Government to amend a number of laws, including eroding workers’ rights and enabling fast and likely corrupt land expropriation procedures.