In response to the wildfires that started in Macedonia in the end of July, the European Union is providing EUR 140,000 in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected families and first responders.

These EU funds support the National Red Cross in delivering the necessary assistance, including food and other basic products.

Support for firefighters on the ground will also continue.

As of July 30, 2021, the country was hit by a heat wave that resulted in large fires in several regions of the country. They led to the destruction of forests, fertile land, crops and property of the population. One person was killed and several others were injured. Numerous houses as well as other buildings in many villages were burned and damaged.