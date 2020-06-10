An expectant mother treated at the Cair gynecology clinic lied to the doctors about the fact that her husband has the coronavirus. This prompted a major scare in the clinic which is specifically set aside for expectant mothers who are not positive to the virus, and all patients are required to fill out a survey to determine the risk they carry.

After it was determined that the husband is positive, the woman was tested and came back positive as well. Doctors ordered her immediate removal to the Mother Teresa complex, where a clinic is prepared specifically to treat difficult pregnancies and pregnancies where the mother is Covid-19 positive.

The Cair clinic is located in the part of Skopje which is the worst affected by the epidemic. Macedonia is in the midst of a serious Second Wave, caused by the disregard for social distancing norms during the Muslim month of Ramadan.