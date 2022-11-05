Today and tomorrow, VMRO-DPMNE will hold the first political fair in Macedonia, under the motto “Fair of changes that bring the future”, at which the party will report on the work done in the first year of the mandates of the mayors who won the last local elections. The event will be held at the “Holiday Inn” hotel in Skopje, and the opening is on Saturday at 11 am.

The event itself will not be a typical report but a political fair where the work done in each municipality will be presented. There will be over a hundred participants at the fair, in addition to talking about what has been done in the municipalities and interaction with the mayors, there will also be more discussions on current topics such as local economic development, energy and local governments, digitalization and a number of other topics.

A special discussion of international organizations supporting VMRO DPMNE and the reform processes is also expected. At the same time, besides the main stage, the fair will take place at six other stands where the local governments will be divided into regions in Macedonia.