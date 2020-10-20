Hospital capacities are filling up fast, with several hospitals already overcrowded. There are no available beds in several infectious departments – Kumanovo, Stip and Strumica – units in Kavadarci and Gostivar are nearly full, Prilep and Bitola are complementing each other, with beds still available in Ohrid. As of today, we have patients in the modular hospital next to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, says Health Minister Venko Filipce.
He added that if the reserve facilities become overwhelmed, they would definitely recommend a curfew.
Filipce stressed that our country follows the recommendations of the World Health Organization.
Measures against Covid-19 must be adopted immediately. I urge all MPs to show responsibility and vote on the changes in the Law on Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases as soon as possible. To show unity, let the law be adopted unanimously, to show how important it is for all citizens to respect the protection measures, said Filipce.
