Hospital capacities are filling up fast, with several hospitals already overcrowded. There are no available beds in several infectious departments – Kumanovo, Stip and Strumica – units in Kavadarci and Gostivar are nearly full, Prilep and Bitola are complementing each other, with beds still available in Ohrid. As of today, we have patients in the modular hospital next to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, says Health Minister Venko Filipce.

He added that if the reserve facilities become overwhelmed, they would definitely recommend a curfew.

Filipce stressed that our country follows the recommendations of the World Health Organization.