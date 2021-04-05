There is no room for panic, the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and citizens should be calm, said Health Ministry Venko Filipce on Monday.

There is no recommendation that any citizen who has received the vaccine should do anything in terms of prevention. In terms of vaccination, we will wait for the recommendations, but there is no room for panic, the vaccine is safe. Those thrombotic effects are so rare that they are compared with thrombotic events in those same groups of citizens according to age and gender and according to other health conditions, so the citizens should be calm, said Filipce.

At the moment, the health authorities decided not to give the AstraZeneka vaccine to people under 60, in accordance with the recommendations issued in Canada and Germany last week.