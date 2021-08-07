Ban on weddings, celebrations and mass indoor events in all cities in the country. Indoor parts of restaurants to operate with 30 percent of the capacity, and only 4 people can sit at the same table in a bar.

These are some of the measures that the Commission for Infectious Diseases and the Minister Venko Filipce agreed to propose.

The measures are required to be in place in all cities in the country, Minister Filipce confirmed for “Telma”, although this morning a statement was issued by his office that they were to apply only to the Tetovo region.