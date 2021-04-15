The Minister of Health Venko Filipce will not order additional doses of vaccines from Serbia’s Torlak Institute which is about to begin producing the Sputnik V vaccine, nor from any other manufacturer, because as he said 2 million and 600 thousand doses have already been secured.

At this moment we do not need to order vaccines because according to the plan as it is dimensioned and all previous agreements we have provided 2 million and 600 thousand vaccines. 800 thousand vaccines should arrive through the Covax system and the direct agreement with “Pfizer”, then 200 thousand Russian and 200 thousand Chinese vaccines, 100 thousand vaccines that should arrive as help from the solidarity system through the European Union and the 500 thousand vaccines of Sonovac vaccine due to arrive in May. Here, the process is completed, said Filipce answering a reporter’s question after visiting the vaccination point in the Boris Trajkovski sports hall.

He noted that he had already met with the director of “Torlak”, who pointed out their capabilities and plans.