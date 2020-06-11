Weddings cannot be held when it is banned. Citizens cannot gather and fail to comply to the measures, it is unacceptable, Minister of Health Venko Filipce said at Thursday’s press conference where he informed that in the past 24 hours 175 new Covid-19 cases have been registered and five patients have passed away.

Filipce informed today that in Ohrid, at a family celebration attended by about 200 people, eight people tested positive for the coronavirus, while 40 contacts are in isolation.

There is another new cluster in Skopje, where there was a wedding attended by 100 people. Of these, 14 tested positive for the virus so far.

Filipce said that epidemiologists had a big problem in this case, because the guests refused to cooperate.

Protocols must be respected, Filipce said.

According to him, a major problem in the country is the fact that a large number of coronavirus patients do not provide accurate data on the epidemiological survey and refuse to tell their contacts.