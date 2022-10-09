A total of 42,000 citizens in vulnerable categories will receive 3,000 denars each per month in the next four months, a total of 12,000 denars each in line with the set of anti-crisis measures introduced by the government for tackling the crisis. Over 91,600 pensioners receiving low pensions will be awarded 1,500 denars each per month – a total of 6,000 denars in four months.

The measures are aimed at targeted support for citizens and companies, as well as for stabilizing the price of food. And with them, as indicated by the Ministry of Finance, the maintenance of macroeconomic and fiscal stability is ensured.