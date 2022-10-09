The latest affair brought to the surface the solar cartel, which is concentrated around the deserter Kovacevski. We disclosed how two related companies “Pikcell Group” founded by Kovacevski and his godfather Paunov, and KMG EOL Kvazar founded only by the godfather, entered into businesses of over 26 million euros after SDS came to power. All the facts so far indicate that the solar cartel around Kovacevski resembles a criminal association that was formed after the SDS came to power, the MP from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE, Mile Lefkov, said at today’s press conference.

He also listed the facts:

1. Kovacevski and his godfather, who has been an official in SDS for almost 20 years, founded the company “Pikcell Group”, around which the affair revolves.

2. “Pikcell Group” is the company that manufactures photovoltaic panels, and KMG EOL Kvazar sells and installs them.

3. Through the company of Kovacevski’s godfather, 2 million euros of state tenders were taken, and an agreement was concluded with EVN for an additional 2 million euros. “Pikcell Group” founded by Kovacevski produces photovoltaics, and the godfather’s company bids in tenders and sells. And so the company founded by Kovacevski does not appear as a direct executor of the works before the state authorities, and practically the money ends up with it.

4. “Pikcell Group” founded by Kovacevski with SDS in power receives more than half a million in state aid, and payments were made even while he was the deputy minister of finance and mandated for the composition of the new government.

5. The criminal association takes dimensions of tens of millions of euros when Kovacevski becomes prime minister. It is then that “Pikcell Group” founded by him enters the phase of building a factory in TIRZ Tetovo, where there are special tax and customs exemptions, and the company will also negotiate for state aid.