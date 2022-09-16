Prosecutors and members of the Financial Police are inspecting the Public Enterprise “Water Supply and Sewerage” since yesterday, Plausinfo reported.

Yes, the prosecutors were here; we had a meeting, that was initially, but nothing concrete has been done. Those who were from the financial police and the Ministry of the Interior, most likely on a whim, because it was reported in the media, were here in connection with the tender for the design and construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the City of Skopje. They had no other goals, they were only interested in that tender, director Marjanco Mitovski told “Plusinfo”.

Regarding that tender, which was the focus of the conflict with his predecessor, the new director Mitovski says that it is running smoothly. When asked if the composition of the tender evaluation committee will change, Mitovski says “so far there have been no changes, and we have not thought about such a thing”.