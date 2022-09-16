Prosecutors and members of the Financial Police are inspecting the Public Enterprise “Water Supply and Sewerage” since yesterday, Plausinfo reported.
Yes, the prosecutors were here; we had a meeting, that was initially, but nothing concrete has been done. Those who were from the financial police and the Ministry of the Interior, most likely on a whim, because it was reported in the media, were here in connection with the tender for the design and construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the City of Skopje. They had no other goals, they were only interested in that tender, director Marjanco Mitovski told “Plusinfo”.
Regarding that tender, which was the focus of the conflict with his predecessor, the new director Mitovski says that it is running smoothly. When asked if the composition of the tender evaluation committee will change, Mitovski says “so far there have been no changes, and we have not thought about such a thing”.
The tender is running and has not been stopped. An evaluation is in progress and we do not interfere here. I, as a director, do not influence whether the tender will continue to be evaluated, and it is being evaluated now, the procedure has not been stopped. The people from the Ministry of Internal Affairs were just there to get information, the procedure has not been stopped, and they will continue to make analyzes and strategies, as well as what will be done, and nothing has been stopped, said Mitovski.
