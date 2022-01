Macedonia

Baby born to a mother with Covid-19 in new year

The first baby born this year is a boy and is the fourth in the family of Suzana and Goran Stosic. The baby was born in the first minute of the new year and weighs 3 kilograms and 70 grams, and it is 50 centimeters long, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce on Saturday. Filipce said that two more...