Macedonia ends the year with 7,960 Covid-19 deaths, 7 in past 24 hours, and looser restrictions than last year

Out of 5,990 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 542 new cases were registered and 7 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 225,049 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 7,960. At...