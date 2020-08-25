Five Covid-19 patients died over the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed in its regular daily report. the patients were a female from Kriva Palanka (aged 69), two men from Gostivar (63 and 77), a man from Negotino (69) and a man from Skopje (70). This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 573.

The Ministry computed the results from 1,768 tests and 129 of them came back positive. Most new cases were reported in Skopje (38), Kumanovo (23) and Prilep (15).

There are 3,016 active cases, a second day of increase in a row. Most cases are in Skopje (892), Gostivar (300) and Stip (261).

The two Skopje clinics who treat the most severe cases admitted 16 new patients, and currently have 145 people – nine of them on mechanical ventilation. There are 18 patients treated in the Kozle hospital in Skopje, including five children. Regional centers and general hospitals across the country have 170 patients in total.