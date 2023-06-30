The new, cheaper toll in Macedonia for the Serbian citizens starts tomorrow (July 1), and the same tagging device will be operational in both, Macedonia and Serbia. The drivers will obtain two benefits – faster moving at the toll stations, and cheaper use pf the highways by 6%.

The common system for electronic toll payment successfully passed all tests, it is ready for use, and it will start on July 1. This means anyone traveling through Serbia and Macedonia will be able to use the fast tag lane and pass almost without stopping.