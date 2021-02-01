Former Deputy Minister of Interior Zemri Qamili testified Monday in relation to the Parliament events. He explained how his day on April 27, 2017 went and that on that day he was in Kosovo and that on his return his party DUI informed him what was happening in front of the Parliament building.
He also explained that although he was supposed to meet Spiro Ristovski, they did not see each other.
Spiro and I agreed to visit Abdilaqim Ademi who was ill. But I sent him a message that due to some problems we won’t be able go to Ademi, said the former deputy minister.
