Vardar goalkeeper Borko Ristovski testified Monday in relation to the events of April 27. He pointed out that he did not live in the country at that time, but was informed about events through the media.
He said that he is not a member of any party, but that as a Macedonian he supported the protests with posts on Facebook.
I extended moral support with comments on Facebook as a Macedonian. I was not contacted by Mile Janakieski or Spiro Ristovski, nor do I know them personally, the handball player told the court.
