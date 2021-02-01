The current government is a democratic one and will never practice censorship. We fight fake news with the truth and we’ve never come close to crossing the red line into censorship, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with “Kapital”.

Zaev underlines that the fake news, ie the misinformation, undermine the democracies and endanger the security of the population in a dishonest, manipulative way.

He explains that the Government fights misinformation on a daily basis, through its established system for crisis communications, which in a very short time, a certain piece of suspicious news is checked and if it is fake, the way and channels of reaction are immediately defined in order to prevent further spread.

We are the ones, adds Zaev, who together with hundreds of thousands of citizens have freed the society from the constraints of the regime and we will certainly not be the ones to practice censorship.