Zaev spreads fake news, lied that he knew the truth about the “Monster” case, lied that the country will start negotiations with the EU in December, and that it will obtain vaccines in January, said VMRO DPMNE on Monday.

Zoran Zaev is the biggest spreader of fake news. He has been spreading fake news for years that he knew the truth about the “Monster” case and that the people in prison were not the real killers, only to deny that he said that. Zaev said and lied that the country will get the start of negotiations in December. There are no negotiations with the EU. The government boasted and lied that we would receive vaccines in January, and there are no vaccines. The whole region is getting vaccinated, only in our country we still do not know when the vaccines will arrive. Zaev said that we will have a salary of 500 euros. There is no salary of 500 euros. Only lies when Zoran Zaev is in question. He promised that we would have 5% economic growth, increased pensions and salaries and he lied. Zaev lied that there would be free health care. There is no free health care. Everything Zaev said was a lie. Zaev’s political career is comprised of crime, corruption and fake news, stressed VMRO-DPMNE.