Ismet Guri, a former DUI party official who sided with the rebel faction in the party and faced previous persecution, was arrested today along with his son and several businessmen and lawyers.

The details of the charges are not made public yet. Guri was on trial in the past, for alleged election interference, as the token DUI official prosecuted by the Special Prosecutor’s Office. His arrest today was pompously announced by pro-Government media, as proof that the police and the prosecutors are powerful enough to go after DUI officials – despite public perception that this party is unotuchable, especially given the long list of recent corruption scandals involving the top party leadership. Guri was deputy head of the UJP tax authority and hasn’t held serious office in DUI in a long time.