French Ambassador to Bulgaria Joel Meyer assured the Bulgarian public that Macedonia will have to amend its history books in accordance with the Bulgarian positions that are being inserted through the joint historic commission. Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia’s EU accession talks and demands that Macedonia accepts its historic narrative before it can join the EU.

The French proposal created a perspective for Macedonia and it is in the interest of all neighbors that they have a neighbor which meets the European standards. In this line, Macedonia needs to amend its Constitution. If they don’t do so, the rules of the game are clear. The agreement guarantees the rights of the Bulgarians in Macedonia. On the historic commission, it aims to achieve consensus on the common history of the two sides and at a given moment history books will be written to reflect the same vision of the history, Ambassador Meyer said in an interview with BGNES.